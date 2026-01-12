Wood River Health staffers discuss impact of housing support on health outcomes at regional conference

HOPKINTON – Wood River Health staff members attended the New England Rural Health Association’s regional conference in Groton, Conn., in November, where they shared strategies to improve health outcomes through housing support.

Kat Miller, director of care coordination at Wood River Health, and Shannon Brennan, community health worker, presented at the conference, which saw more than 400 attendees.

In 2024, Wood River Health received grants for two projects intended to improve access to housing support, including measures to keep residents in their homes. In the first of these two efforts, the health service worked with a local developer to place a community health worker at two Washington County housing sites.

Community health workers can assist residents with budgeting, work training programs, school and family concerns, and other factors influencing housing instability.

The second initiative, a partnership with The WARM Center, a Westerly homelessness and hunger-focused nonprofit, provides home stabilization services to Medicaid recipients. So far, that program has assisted more than 130 households in finding or maintaining affordable housing.

Wood River Health offers medical, dental and behavioral health services in Hopkinton and Westerly.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.