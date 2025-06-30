Woods resigns as CEO and president of AstroNova

Updated at 4:11 p.m.

By
-
GREGORY A. WOODS, who has led AstroNova Inc. as CEO and president since 2014, has resigned. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

WEST WARWICK – Gregory A. Woods, who has led AstroNova Inc. as CEO and president since 2014, has resigned, the company announced Monday.  Darius G. Nevin, who was appointed to AstroNova’s board of directors in April, began serving as interim CEO and president on Sunday, the company said in a press release. Both an internal

