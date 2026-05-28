Woonsocket development site on Privilege Street sells for $470K

WOONSOCKET – A 1.13-acre development parcel at 256 Privilege St. sold for $470,700, according to Engel & Völkers Oceanside, which represented the seller.

The site, located along the Mill River corridor, is zoned R4 and was marketed as a residential development opportunity, according to the real estate firm. The site has been marketed by Engel & Völkers as part of a broader wave of residential development interest in Woonsocket, where several parcels along the Mill River and other corridors have recently been repositioned for multifamily housing.

The property includes frontage along the river and is described by Engel & Völkers as having water views and access to municipal water and sewer infrastructure.

According to the real estate firm, the site previously received engineering approval from the city for a 12-unit townhouse project. Those approvals have since expired, though the parcel remains positioned for multifamily residential development subject to renewed permitting, the real estate firm said.

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The property’s assessed value for 2025 is $120,300, according to the Woonsocket assessor’s database. The lot is classified as “development land” with no existing improvements.

A prior transaction recorded in property deed filings shows the parcel sold for $182,462 on Jan. 8, 2026, transferring from CT Renovation & Design LLC to James Floru.

The most recent sale was handled through Engel & Völkers Oceanside. The seller was represented by Emilio DiSpirito of Engel & Völkers Oceanside. The buyer was represented by Kyle Seyboth of Century 21 Limitless.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by V. James Floru, of North Smithfield, and it was purchased by Duo Development Corp., an East Providence-based limited liability company.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.