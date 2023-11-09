Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt resigns from office immediately

WOONSOCKET – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as the city’s mayor for about a decade but ran into recent controversies within the last couple of years, has resigned from office effective immediately.

According to her letter Thursday to city residents, Baldelli-Hunt said she is leaving office due to health matters. She said she experienced some “serious health concerns” in April and her health issues “have not resolved” as she has hoped, despite continuing to work.

“The time has come for me to address my health and the well-being of my family,” Baldelli-Hunt wrote. “As much as I love the city of Woonsocket and all of you, I must reorder my priorities to suit the current circumstances. For the first time in a decade of service to the city, my health and family must come first.

“With that, I am hereby resigning my office as mayor of the city of Woonsocket, effective immediately.”

Regarding the city’s leadership moving forward, City Clerk Christina Harmon confirmed Thursday to Providence Business News that Christopher Beauchamp, who had been City Council president, has been sworn in as interim mayor. Valerie Gonzalez, the council’s vice president, has been elevated to council president.

Additionally, Harmon said a special election for a new mayor will be held within 75 days.

Baldelli-Hunt was first elected as the city’s mayor in 2013. Prior to that, she served as a state representative from 2006 until she resigned to run for mayor.

However, Baldelli-Hunt has been embroiled in controversy the last couple of years. In October 2022, the City Council removed Baldelli-Hunt as mayor. The removal was in response to a complaint that then-City Councilor Denise Sierra filed against Baldelli-Hunt, accusing the mayor of not performing her duties. Sierra accused the mayor of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the council.

But a month later, Baldelli-Hunt reclaimed her role as the city’s mayor since it was an election year and Baldelli-Hunt ran for the office unopposed.

A year after her battle with the council, another controversy arose involving Baldelli-Hunt. An Oct. 25 report by WPRI-TV CBS 12 noted that Baldelli-Hunt made a deal with a former business associate in which she directed more than $1 million in city-controlled federal funds to be used to purchase 5 acres of vacant land off Mendon Road.

The television station also reported that the City Council was unaware of the deal until it was closed and the city’s solicitor moved quickly to reverse the deal.

