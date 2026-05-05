Workers’ comp rates to fall for 11th consecutive year in R.I.

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THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS REGULATION said Tuesday that a 2.5% average reduction in overall workers’ compensation loss costs is going into effect on Aug 1.
THE R.I. DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS REGULATION said Tuesday that a 2.5% average reduction in overall workers’ compensation loss costs is going into effect on Aug 1.

CRANSTON – The Insurance Division of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation announced Tuesday the approval of a 2.5% reduction in average workers’ compensation loss costs for 2026. Going into effect Aug. 1, this marks the 11th consecutive annual decrease in “loss costs” for the state, amounting to a 75.8% overall reduction since 2015, according

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