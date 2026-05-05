Workers’ comp rates to fall for 11th consecutive year in R.I.

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CRANSTON – The Insurance Division of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation announced Tuesday the approval of a 2.5% reduction in average workers’ compensation loss costs for 2026. Going into effect Aug. 1, this marks the 11th consecutive annual decrease in “loss costs” for the state, amounting to a 75.8% overall reduction since 2015, according

CRANSTON – The Insurance Division of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation announced Tuesday the approval of a 2.5% reduction in average workers’ compensation loss costs for 2026. Going into effect Aug. 1, this marks the 11th consecutive annual decrease in "loss costs" for the state, amounting to a 75.8% overall reduction since 2015, according to DBR. Loss costs are the expected amount an insurer will pay for claims such as medical bills and lost wages, calculated from past claims data.

Once approved these “advisory loss costs” must be used by all insurers electing to write workers compensation insurance in Rhode Island as one component in setting rates charged to employers, according to DBR.