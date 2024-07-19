Young professionals honored at PBN’s 40 Under Forty event

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 20th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The sold-out event, which celebrated two decades of honoring the best local young businessmen and businesswomen, hosted 375 people at Aldrich Mansion.
The 20 women and 20 men who comprise of the 2024 class work in various industries, such as health care [Kyle Anderson, Nadine Hewamudalige, Andrew Kettle, Daniel Pereira, Christine Wright, Dylan Zelazo], government [James A. Diossa], hospitality and tourism [Arnaldo Almonte, Kristen Botelho Pires], financial services [David Almonte, Kristyn Bourne, Sarah Calenda, Alex Finkelman, Michelle Pelletier], technology [Manniche Alves, Gian Gentile, Steve Iannazzi] and nonprofit [Millicent Budling-Springer, Shana DeFelice, Daniel Fitzgerald, Sarnya Kunchithapatham, Kaleigh Perkins].
The full list of the 2024 honorees can be seen here
. Each honoree is profiled in a special section that was published Friday as part of PBN’s July 19-Aug. 1 print edition. Additionally, the special section includes a 20th anniversary alumni section, recognizing past 40 Under Forty honorees, noting their roles when they were honored and what roles they have now.
Centreville Bank was the presenting for the 2024 PBN 40 Under Forty program. Pare Corp. and the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. were the partner sponsors. Pizza Wine was the gift sponsor.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.