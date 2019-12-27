Youth Empowerment Summit to host documentary screening, panel discussion on voter suppression

PROVIDENCE – #YESpvd!, the Youth Empowerment Summit, will co-host a documentary screening and panel discussion on voter suppression at Sprout CoWorking in Providence on Monday, according to news release.

R.I. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will kick off the event with a welcome address, followed by the screening of “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” which chronicles voter suppression in Georgia in the 2018 elections.

A post-screening panel, moderated by former Providence Journal reporter Alisha Pina, will feature Anjel Newman of AS220; Chanda Womack of ARISE; Karla Vigil of The Equity Institute; Kyle Bennett of United Way of Rhode Island; and Jim Vincent of the Providence chapter of the NAACP.

The event is free, but participants must RSVP at EventBrite at civicaction.yes.pbd.org.

- Advertisement -