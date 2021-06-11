YouthBuild Preparatory Academy Providence receives $1.5M federal grant

PROVIDENCE – YouthBuild Preparatory Academy has received $1.5 million in federal funds for support of its pre-apprenticeship model, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday.

The Providence-based school was one of 68 nationwide to receive a combined $89 million in YouthBuild funding, with grants ranging from $700,000 to $1.5 million.

“YouthBuild meets young people where they live, and wherever they are on their path to educational attainment and career success,” said Principal Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training Suzi LeVine. “Even as these grants are awarded, the Employment and Training Administration is working on the next YouthBuild funding opportunity, always with an eye to equity and inclusion in terms of the communities involved, and the individual participants served.”

YouthBuild programs are designed to aid youths ages 16-24 who are neither enrolled in school nor participating in the labor market to obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries. Students split their time between workplace training and the classroom, where they earn their high school diploma or equivalency degree and prepare for postsecondary opportunities.

- Advertisement -