1 of 2 missing piping guans returned to Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE – One of the two blue-throated piping guans that ran away from Roger Williams Park Zoo last week has been returned.
The zoo said on its Facebook page that Monster, the elder of the two piping guans, was returned by animal control. Roger Williams Park Zoo said in the post the zoo’s veterinary care team examined Monster and “he is in good health.”
The piping guans are housed as part of the zoo’s Faces of the Rainforest exhibit. The zoo says the piping guan, native to Guyana, Venezuela, Colombia, Brazil and Peru, is named after the high-pitched whistling calls they make each morning at dawn during mating season.
However, Monster’s son, Chip, is still missing. The zoo said in its post that they believe Chip is nearby and for the public to “continue to diligently monitor the area.”
Anyone with information on the still-missing piping guan is urged to call the zoo at (401) 785-3510 or email them at info@rwpzoo.org
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.