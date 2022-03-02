$10M gift from Netflix CEO, filmmaker to bolster Brown-Tougaloo College partnership

PROVIDENCE – A part of a $10 million gift from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and documentary film producer Patty Quillin to Tougaloo College in Tougaloo, Miss., will help support a continued partnership between Tougaloo and Brown University.

Brown said half of the gift will establish a Brown-Tougaloo Partnership Scholarship Fund. The fund, the university said, will provide Tougaloo students who attend Brown annual support, whether it is to pursue a graduate or medical degree or an academic exchange program.

Brown said the initial scholarship payouts will be between $200,000 and $250,000. That number is expected to grow over time, the university said. In a statement, Brown President Christina H. Paxson said the gift from Hastings and Quillin ensures the partnership with Tougaloo “will continue to expand for many decades to come.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

