11 local colleges ranked in Washington Monthly’s annual ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ list

PROVIDENCE – Eleven local colleges, including nine within Rhode Island, were ranked among the best institutions in the U.S. on how they help less-than-wealthy students achieve a degree at affordable prices, according to Washington Monthly’s 2022 “Best Bang for the Buck” colleges list released Tuesday.
The publication reviewed 1,594 colleges across the country based on several metrics, such as net price of attendance for families who have less than $75,000 in income, graduation rate over eight years, the number of Pell Grant graduates, median earnings by graduates 10 years after first entering college compared to predicted earnings and percentages of loan principal left remaining five years after college. Washington Monthly also split the college rankings based on region – Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast and West.
Brown University, at No. 38, was the highest-ranked local college in the Northeast region. Bryant University in Smithfield was ranked No. 51 in the Northeast, while Rhode Island College was the highest-ranked state college at No. 64.
A full breakdown of local colleges ranked in the 391-institution Northeast list, plus their metrics, are here:
Brown University: Ranked No. 38
- 96% graduation rate over eight years
- 240 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $78,943
- A net attendance price of $7,683 for lower-income families
- 36% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Bryant University: Ranked No. 51
- 79% graduation rate over eight years
- 127 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $91,105
- A net attendance price of $34,133 for lower-income families
- 40% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Rhode Island College: Ranked No. 64
- 54% graduation rate over eight years
- 459 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $49,249
- A net attendance price of $9,365 for lower-income families
- 61% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Providence College: Ranked No. 71
- 83% graduation rate over eight years
- 143 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $69,532
- A net attendance price of $22,733 for lower-income families
- 42% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Rhode Island School of Design: Ranked No. 73
- 90% graduation rate over eight years
- 72 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $58,131
- A net attendance price of $35,052 for lower-income families
- 39% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
University of Rhode Island: Ranked No. 125
- 67% graduation rate over eight years
- 642 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $66,484
- A net attendance price of $15,211 for lower-income families
- 50% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Salve Regina University: Ranked No. 176
- 70% graduation rate over eight years
- 102 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $68,304
- A net attendance price of $27,280 for lower-income families
- 48% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth: Ranked No. 178
- 53% graduation rate over eight years
- 488 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $60,711
- A net attendance price of $16,266 for lower-income families
- 53% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Wheaton College: Ranked No. 247
- 79% graduation rate over eight years
- 83 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $58,734
- A net attendance price of $21,700 for lower-income families
- 46% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Roger Williams University: Ranked No. 310
- 61% graduation rate over eight years
- 118 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $64,743
- A net attendance price of $31,654 for lower-income families
- 44% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
Johnson & Wales University: Ranked No. 364
- 64% graduation rate over eight years
- 490 Pell Grant graduates
- Median earnings for graduates at $41,977
- A net attendance price of $25,162 for lower-income families
- 62% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
