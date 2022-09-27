11 local colleges ranked in Washington Monthly’s annual ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ list

PROVIDENCE – Eleven local colleges, including nine within Rhode Island, were ranked among the best institutions in the U.S. on how they help less-than-wealthy students achieve a degree at affordable prices, according to Washington Monthly’s 2022 “Best Bang for the Buck” colleges list released Tuesday.

The publication reviewed 1,594 colleges across the country based on several metrics, such as net price of attendance for families who have less than $75,000 in income, graduation rate over eight years, the number of Pell Grant graduates, median earnings by graduates 10 years after first entering college compared to predicted earnings and percentages of loan principal left remaining five years after college. Washington Monthly also split the college rankings based on region – Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast and West.

Brown University, at No. 38, was the highest-ranked local college in the Northeast region. Bryant University in Smithfield was ranked No. 51 in the Northeast, while Rhode Island College was the highest-ranked state college at No. 64.

A full breakdown of local colleges ranked in the 391-institution Northeast list, plus their metrics, are here:

Brown University: Ranked No. 38

96% graduation rate over eight years

240 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $78,943

A net attendance price of $7,683 for lower-income families

36% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Bryant University: Ranked No. 51

79% graduation rate over eight years

127 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $91,105

A net attendance price of $34,133 for lower-income families

40% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Rhode Island College: Ranked No. 64

54% graduation rate over eight years

459 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $49,249

A net attendance price of $9,365 for lower-income families

61% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Providence College: Ranked No. 71

83% graduation rate over eight years

143 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $69,532

A net attendance price of $22,733 for lower-income families

42% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Rhode Island School of Design: Ranked No. 73

90% graduation rate over eight years

72 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $58,131

A net attendance price of $35,052 for lower-income families

39% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

University of Rhode Island: Ranked No. 125

67% graduation rate over eight years

642 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $66,484

A net attendance price of $15,211 for lower-income families

50% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Salve Regina University: Ranked No. 176

70% graduation rate over eight years

102 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $68,304

A net attendance price of $27,280 for lower-income families

48% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth: Ranked No. 178

53% graduation rate over eight years

488 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $60,711

A net attendance price of $16,266 for lower-income families

53% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Wheaton College: Ranked No. 247

79% graduation rate over eight years

83 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $58,734

A net attendance price of $21,700 for lower-income families

46% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Roger Williams University: Ranked No. 310

61% graduation rate over eight years

118 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $64,743

A net attendance price of $31,654 for lower-income families

44% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

Johnson & Wales University: Ranked No. 364

64% graduation rate over eight years

490 Pell Grant graduates

Median earnings for graduates at $41,977

A net attendance price of $25,162 for lower-income families

62% of remaining principal left on student loans after five years

