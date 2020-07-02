1,419 more people seek R.I. pandemic unemployment assistance; UI claims rise by 590

PROVIDENCE – Pandemic unemployment assistance filings in Rhode Island climbed by 1,419 on Wednesday, to 80,659, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training said on Thursday.

The federally backed program covers small-business owners, contractors and the self employed.

COVID-19-related unemployment insurance filings increased by 590, to 180,168.

All initial unemployment claims in the state since March 9 total 276,210, including PUA filings.

Pandemic-related Temporary Disability Insurance claims increased by 14 on Wednesday, to 13,903. All TDI claims in the state since March 9 total 27,882.