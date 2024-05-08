$150M school construction bond approved in South Kingstown, rejected in Chariho

By
-
SOUTH KINGSTOWN VOTERS on Tuesday approved a $150 million bond to build a new high school and athletic complex in town. / COURTESY SOUTH KINGSTOWN SCHOOL DEPARTMENT
SOUTH KINGSTOWN VOTERS on Tuesday approved a $150 million bond to build a new high school and athletic complex in town. / COURTESY SOUTH KINGSTOWN SCHOOL DEPARTMENT

PROVIDENCE – Two separate $150 million bonds were on the ballot Tuesday in a special referendum within a few Washington County communities. One got the OK from voters and the other didn’t. Voters in South Kingstown approved by a 55% to 45% margin a $150 million bond to construct a new high school and athletic

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display