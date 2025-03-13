175-unit, mixed-use plan selected for cornerstone parcel in I-195 district

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has picked developer Design Center Partners to construct two distinctive gabled-roofed buildings on Parcel 5 that will include 175 residential units, street-level commercial space and a "pedestrian street" running between the buildings. "We were just struck by the Design Center," Marc Crisafulli, the commission chairman, said after revealing

Design Center Partners to construct two distinctive gabled-roofed buildings on Parcel 5 that will include 175 residential units, street-level commercial space and a "pedestrian street" running between the buildings.

“We were just struck by the Design Center,” Marc Crisafulli, the commission chairman, said after revealing the decision at a meeting Wednesday night. “We thought it was an opportunity to do something spectacular on the site, and we were really excited about that.”

The firm was one of nine to bid to develop Parcel 5,

a 1½-acre plot on the east side of the Providence River between South Main and South Water streets and one of the most prominent parcels left in the 195 Redevelopment District. It’s garnered more attention than the abutting Parcel 2, which drew three proposals, and is being developed by Urbanica Inc.

The proposal titled “The Providence Art & Design Center” is certainly unique featuring pointed towers – a nod to the sharply angled gable roofing found on a historic "lightning splitter" house on nearby Transit Street.

As of now, the proposal includes 150 apartments, 25 condominiums and a 30,000-square-foot design center. More than 5% of the residential units would be reserved for creative workforce housing and there are 117 parking spaces. The development includes two buildings with a narrow walkway in between, what Design Center Partners called a "pedestrian street" that would allow access to ground-level commercial spaces.

The developers have secured letters of intent for advancing pre-leases from several businesses, including Air & Anchor, DesignxRI, Myrth Ceramics, Open Projects and Angel’s Kitchen.

“This is more than just an apartment building,” said Kaitlin McCarthy, CEO and founder of Ionic Development, one of the companies that make up Design Center Partners. “We're creating a destination, and we're hoping to build on the energy that's already in this district and help push it forward.”

The proposal has received mixed reviews, with some residents calling the design “ugly.” While others praised the design and how it highlights the city’s identity as a creative center.

“We have named this area the Innovation and Design District. I think it's time we put our money where our mouth is,” Kelly Taylor, who owns an interior design studio in Providence, said during a public comment session at Wednesday's meeting.

Local leaders also expressed support for the proposal.

“This project will enhance Providence’s creative economy with public art, pedestrian-friendly spaces and new housing opportunities,” City Council John Goncalves, who represents Ward 1, said in a statement to PBN. “A huge win for our capital city.”

The commission also did something unique for the two finalists who were not chosen to develop Parcel 5:

Crisafulli said the other two finalists, Bluedog Capital Partners and Transom Real Estate, would have an exclusive opportunity to develop Parcels 8 and 8a. This is where a $70 million mixed-use development, anchored by a new Bank Rhode Island headquarters, was set to be, but was scrapped by the developer because of high construction costs.

Bluedog and Transom have 60 days to let the commission know if they would like to develop the parcel. If not, the commission will issue a request for proposals for the land.

[caption id="attachment_490110" align="alignleft" width="300"]THE DESIGN CENTER PARTNERS included what it called a "pedestrian street" running between the two buildings planned for Parcel 5. / COURTESY DESIGN CENTER PARTNERS[/caption]