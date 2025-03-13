175-unit, mixed-use plan selected for cornerstone parcel in I-195 district

By
-
THE PROPOSAL submitted by Design Center Partners featured sharply angled gable roofs that taken their inspiration from a nearby historic lightning splitter house. / COURTESY OF DESIGN CENTER PARTNERS

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has picked developer Design Center Partners to construct two distinctive gabled-roofed buildings on Parcel 5 that will include 175 residential units, street-level commercial space and a “pedestrian street” running between the buildings.  “We were just struck by the Design Center,” Marc Crisafulli, the commission chairman, said after revealing

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display