18 Providence art nonprofits share $2.5M in ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen arts and culture-based nonprofits will share $2.5 million in grants from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Tuesday.
“Providence continues to live up to its name as the Creative Capital by recognizing the importance of the arts, and today’s infrastructure investments will lay an important foundation that prioritizes the creative and cultural sector,” Elorza said in a statement. “These 18 organizations, among countless others, help make our city the innovative, brilliant, and beautiful place that it is. These funds will ensure our vibrant arts and culture community continues to receive the support it needs to thrive and flourish.”
The nonprofits selected through the ARPA Special Events Notice of Funding Availability are:
- Community MusicWorks, $400,000
- Dirt Palace Public Projects, $55,000
- DownCity Design. $120,000
- Education Center of Arts and Sciences, $490,000
- Genesis Center, Higher Ground International, International House of Rhode Island Inc., $35,000
- New Urban Arts, Next Generation & Futures, Providence Performing Arts Center, $120,000
- Providence Preservation Society, $10,000
- Southside Community Land Trust, $50,000
- Southside Cultural Center of RI, $420,000
- The Players, $50,000
- The Steel Yard, $150,000
- Trinity Repertory Company, $50,000
- Wilbury Theatre Group, $40,000
Applicants could apply for up to $750,000 based on demonstrated need to cover capital repairs and renovations to existing facilities and the construction of new ones. To be eligible for funding, applicants were required to submit a budget narrative that described the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, existing construction plans, cost estimates and/or feasibility studies.
