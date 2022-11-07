18 Providence art nonprofits share $2.5M in ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen arts and culture-based nonprofits will share $2.5 million in grants from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Tuesday.

“Providence continues to live up to its name as the Creative Capital by recognizing the importance of the arts, and today’s infrastructure investments will lay an important foundation that prioritizes the creative and cultural sector,” Elorza said in a statement. “These 18 organizations, among countless others, help make our city the innovative, brilliant, and beautiful place that it is. These funds will ensure our vibrant arts and culture community continues to receive the support it needs to thrive and flourish.”

The nonprofits selected through the ARPA Special Events Notice of Funding Availability are:

Community MusicWorks, $400,000

Dirt Palace Public Projects, $55,000

DownCity Design. $120,000

Education Center of Arts and Sciences, $490,000

Genesis Center, Higher Ground International, International House of Rhode Island Inc., $35,000

New Urban Arts, Next Generation & Futures, Providence Performing Arts Center, $120,000

Providence Preservation Society, $10,000

Southside Community Land Trust, $50,000

Southside Cultural Center of RI, $420,000

The Players, $50,000

The Steel Yard, $150,000

Trinity Repertory Company, $50,000

Wilbury Theatre Group, $40,000

Applicants could apply for up to $750,000 based on demonstrated need to cover capital repairs and renovations to existing facilities and the construction of new ones. To be eligible for funding, applicants were required to submit a budget narrative that described the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, existing construction plans, cost estimates and/or feasibility studies.

- Advertisement -