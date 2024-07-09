19 local students earn scholarships from Navigant

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union has announced that 19 local students will be the recipients of its 2024 scholarship program.

Now in its 27th year, the annual Navigant Credit Union Scholarship Program recognizes local high school seniors who exhibit exemplary academic achievement, teamwork and community involvement over the course of their high school careers. This year, the students have been awarded $1,500 each to help support their education.

“We are thrilled to support these talented and dedicated students as they continue their education,” said Navigant Credit Union CEO and President Kathleen C. Orovitz. “These students’ achievements and contributions to the communities in which they live are inspiring, and we look forward to seeing the positive impacts they will make in their future.”

This year’s scholarship recipients were selected from a competitive pool of candidates, and each demonstrated academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, community involvement/work experience and financial need.

The 2024 Navigant Credit Union Scholarship recipients include:

Natalia Alvarado from William E. Tolman High School.

Emily Arruda from LaSalle Academy.

Adam Beaudry from Woonsocket High School.

Lillian Bergeron from Ponaganset High School.

Joaquin Cardoso from Cumberland High School.

Olivia Carney from Cumberland High School.

Samantha Foster from Burrillville High School.

Julia Laverty from Cumberland High School.

Isabella Luisi from Coventry High School.

Amenata Lo from Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter School.

Emmanuel Madrid from Blackstone Academy Charter School.

Isabella Ribeiro from Blackstone Valley Prep High School.

Steve Rodrigues from Burrillville High School.

Darren Romani from Seekonk High School.

Aliceanna Ruff from Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College Charter School.

Olivia Samek from Cumberland High School.

Hayk Sarian from Coventry High School.

Lillian Tokarski from Ponaganset High School.

Alyssa Walker from North Providence High School.

For more information about the scholarship program and how to apply, visit www.navigantcu.org or email ce@navigantcu.org.