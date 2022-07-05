2 Mass. nonprofits named winners of HarborOne inaugural pitch contest

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank recently unveiled the winners of its inaugural pitch competition for local nonprofits.

CoCoTree Kids, a Natick, Mass.-based nonprofit that provides underwear for children in need, and Cape Verdean Winnes United Inc., a Brockton, Mass., nonprofit that offers nonviolence prevention education, were selected as the two winners of the first-ever HarborOne Cause Pitch Contest.

Each winner will receive $25,000 in startup capital to support their organizations, with funding coming through donations from HarborOne Bank and The Greg Hill Foundation.

The contest was open to early-state nonprofits in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Applicants had to be operational for at least two years with annual budgets at or below $100,000. Winners were chosen based on the clarity of their mission, their approach to an issue or challenge, sustainability and growth plans, and how they would use funding or in-kind services.

- Advertisement -

The contest was held in partnership with The Greg Hill Foundation, FMP Productions and The Boston Globe.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.