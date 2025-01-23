2 R.I. residents arrested in Pa. for allegedly selling forged Jason Kelce memorabilia

Updated at 6:33 p.m.

By
-
TWO RHODE ISLANDERS were recently arrested in Montgomery County, Pa., for allegedly forging and selling fake memorabilia purportedly signed by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, pictured. / AP FILE PHOTO / DANIEL KUCIN JR.

PROVIDENCE – A pair of Rhode Islanders were arrested recently in Montgomery County, Pa., and charged with multiple felonies related to forging and selling fake memorabilia purportedly signed by former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele’s office announced Thursday that LeeAnn Branco, 43, of Bristol, and Joseph Parenti, 39,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island FC To Offer Local Businesses Top-Notch Networking Opportunities in 2025

The perfect atmosphere for entertaining clients or hosting employees, The Stadium at Tidewater Landing will…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display