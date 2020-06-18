Home PBN Connect PBN Event Photos / Videos / Special Supplements 2020 Business Women Awards Photos PBN ConnectPBN Event Photos / Videos / Special Supplements 2020 Business Women Awards Photos By Tracy Hoyt - June 18, 2020 11:55 am Facebook Twitter Linkedin Google+ Email Print 2020 Business Women Awards Honorees 1 of 15 Ann Kashmanian, Brown Medicine - Outstanding Mentor Peg Langhammer, Day One - Career Achievement Kelly Nevins, Women's Fund of Rhode Island - Industry Leaders Social Service Dr. Caroline Chang, Rhode Island Dermatology Institute - Women to Watch Health Care Services Jessica Spivey, Shawmut Design and Construction - Women to Watch Technical Services Lynne Diamante, OPTX Rhode Island - Industry Leaders Small Business Maria Diaz-Masterson, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport - Industry Leaders Technical Services Heather Singleton, RI Hospitality Association - Women to Watch Hospitality Services Rogean Makowski, Webster Bank - Industry Leaders Financial Services Stacie Collier, Nixon Peabody - Industry Leaders Professional Services Tara DeMoura, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of RI - Women to Watch Professional Services Michelle Murphy, Roots Hair Salon Women to Watch - Small Business Amy Walsh, Bank of America - Women to Watch Financial Services Lisa Mattiello, Pranzi - Industry Leaders Hospitality Services Kristin Urbach, North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce - Women to Watch Social Services - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business Women PBN Business Women Awards 2020 special section PBN Event Photos / Videos / Special Supplements 2020 Business Women Awards Virtual Celebration Video PBN Event Photos / Videos / Special Supplements 2020 Back to Business Summit LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Stay up to date with PBN's Morning Call & Daily Edition newsletters. Subscribe By submitting your information you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use - Featured Event - Latest News Providence-Newport ferry to return on June 26 June 18, 2020 1:34 pm R.I. COVID-19 deaths increase by 9; cases rise by 50 June 18, 2020 12:43 pm R.I. unemployment dips to 16.3% in May June 18, 2020 11:39 am Citizens keeps branches open, offers paid volunteer time to employees for... June 18, 2020 11:29 am Stepping Up: Small Point Cafe bakes donations for health care workers... June 18, 2020 11:23 am