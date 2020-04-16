2020 Rhody Award nominations being accepted

PROVIDENCE – The 2020 Rhody Awards for Historic Preservation are seeking nominations of the best work in residential and commercial sites to preserve the landscape.

The deadline is May 22.

The projects should have been completed after Jan. 1, 2019, and fall into several categories, including homeowner award, landscape preservation award and advocacy award.

The awards are held by the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission and Preserve Rhode Island.

Award winners will be celebrated at an event and dinner on Oct. 18 at the R.I. Statehouse.

