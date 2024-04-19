2024 WaterFire season slated to begin May 11

PROVIDENCE – The upcoming WaterFire season will include six full lightings starting on June 1 and two partial lightings. The next WaterFire event, an annual fixture of the city's programming, will take place with a partial lighting on Saturday, May 11 at Waterplace Basin, the arts nonprofit WaterFire Providence announced Thursday, followed by full, monthly lightings from June through November, Another partial lighting will also take place in July alongside the full programming. More lightings may be added to the schedule depending on funding availability. Organizers originally planned for a partial lighting to accompany the scheduling announcement on Thursday, but canceled the event due to rain. The remaining schedule will take place as follows: Saturday, June 1 [full] Thursday, July 4 [full] Tuesday, July 30 [partial] Saturday, Aug. 31 [full] Saturday, Sept. 21 [full] Saturday, Oct. 5 [full] Saturday, Nov. 2 [full] All lightings will begin at sunset. The event attracts around 1 million visitors t the city, according to WaterFire Providence, the independent, 501(c)3 nonprofit that organizes the yearly programming. This attendance generates $114 million in spending and $9 million in direct tax revenue to the state, the nonprofit says. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.