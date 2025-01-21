$250K in grants awarded by Navigant foundation

SMITHFIELD – The Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation recently approved and awarded $250,000 in grant funding to directly support 16 nonprofit organizations operating across Rhode Island.

An independent 501(c)3 charity established in 2017, the Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation makes financial contributions to support locally based organizations focused on education, social services, arts and culture, public health and civic duty. This latest round of grants – the foundation’s second wave of funding in 2024 – was approved by the board of directors and officially awarded in late December.

In total, the foundation awarded 33 grants in 2024 worth a total of more than $570,000. Since the foundation began awarding funding in 2022, it has distributed more than $1.4 million.

“We are pleased to support this group of inspiring nonprofit organizations, and we thank their respective leadership teams, employees and volunteers for their work in making our shared home state a better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Kathleen C. Orovitz, Navigant CEO and president.

Grantees and the amount of money they received included:

Autumnfest ($10,000)

Bridge Builders of Diversity ($10,000)

Children’s Friend and Service ($10,000)

Connecting for Children & Families ($25,000)

Harmony Hill School ($25,000)

Hope & Main ($50,000)

House of Hope Community Development Corp. ($10,000)

IN-SIGHT ($10,000)

Rhode Island Free Clinic ($15,000)

Shea Fashion ($10,000)

Southside Community Land Trust ($10,000)

St. Francis Parish Kitchen of Hope ($25,000)

St. Peter’s by the Sea Food Pantry ($10,000)

Teach for America ($10,000)

The Providence Center ($10,000)

Thrive Behavioral Health ($10,000)

The Navigant Credit Union Charitable Foundation is accepting applications for its next round of grants. The minimum grant request is $10,000, and applications are due March 31.