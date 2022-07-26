PROVIDENCE – More than $11 million in local, state and federal funds from the Consolidated Homeless Fund have been allocated to 27 local nonprofit organizations to assist Rhode Islanders experiencing or at risk of homelessness, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.
The funding, McKee said, will support multiple activities to support individuals who are at risk becoming or are currently homeless. Those activities are essential services for individuals and families in an emergency shelter, renovation costs for shelters or converting buildings to shelters, regular shelter operations and associated costs, housing relocation and rental assistance and assistance toward data to the homeless management information systems.
R.I. Housing Secretary Josh Saal said in a statement that the state is making a “monumental investment” through the fund to better serve those who are in crisis. The flexibility the fund provides, he said, will enable service providers to “maintain and expand homeless shelter resources, expand emergency services for high need populations, offer rental assistance, and carry out other necessary programs to ensure that we make homelessness a brief and rare occurrence.”
The organizations that received funding from the state are:
- Amos House
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center
- Catholic Social Services
- Child and Family Services
- Community Action partnership of Providence County
- Community Care Alliance
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Domestic Violence Resource Center
- Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center
- Family Services of Rhode Island
- Foster Forward
- House of Hope
- Housing Network of Rhode Island
- Lucy’s Hearth
- McAuley Ministries
- Newport Mental Health
- ONE Neighborhood Builders
- Providence Community Health Centers Inc.
- Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness
- Sojourner House
- Thrive Behavioral Health
- Tri-County Community Action Program
- Turning Around Ministries
- Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc.
- Washington Services Corp.
- Welcome House
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
