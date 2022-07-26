PROVIDENCE – More than $11 million in local, state and federal funds from the Consolidated Homeless Fund have been allocated to 27 local nonprofit organizations to assist Rhode Islanders experiencing or at risk of homelessness, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.

The funding, McKee said, will support multiple activities to support individuals who are at risk becoming or are currently homeless. Those activities are essential services for individuals and families in an emergency shelter, renovation costs for shelters or converting buildings to shelters, regular shelter operations and associated costs, housing relocation and rental assistance and assistance toward data to the homeless management information systems.

R.I. Housing Secretary Josh Saal said in a statement that the state is making a “monumental investment” through the fund to better serve those who are in crisis. The flexibility the fund provides, he said, will enable service providers to “maintain and expand homeless shelter resources, expand emergency services for high need populations, offer rental assistance, and carry out other necessary programs to ensure that we make homelessness a brief and rare occurrence.”

The organizations that received funding from the state are:

Amos House

Better Lives Rhode Island

Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center

Catholic Social Services

Child and Family Services

Community Action partnership of Providence County

Community Care Alliance

Crossroads Rhode Island

Domestic Violence Resource Center

Elizabeth Buffum Chace Center

Family Services of Rhode Island

Foster Forward

House of Hope

Housing Network of Rhode Island

Lucy’s Hearth

McAuley Ministries

Newport Mental Health

ONE Neighborhood Builders

Providence Community Health Centers Inc.

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Sojourner House

Thrive Behavioral Health

Tri-County Community Action Program

Turning Around Ministries

Westerly Area Rest Meals Inc.

Washington Services Corp.

Welcome House

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.