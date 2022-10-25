275 First Student Inc. school bus employees plan to strike next week

PROVIDENCE – Service Employees International Union 1199 New England announced on Tuesday that 275 Rhode Island school bus drivers, monitors and aides with First Student Inc. plan to go on strike beginning Nov. 2.

Employees serving public schools in Cranston, Lincoln and West Warwick, as well as private and specialty schools statewide, entered negotiations for a new contract with First Student in June, “but have been unable to reach a fair contract settlement that gives workers a pathway to economic self-sufficiency,” according to SEUI 1199 New England.

First Student spokesperson Frank McMahon said the company “has addressed all items noted from the union as a high priority in the latest proposal.

“We will continue to negotiate in good faith and are committed to working with the union in the coming days and hope to reach an agreement to avoid any work stoppage,” McMahon said.

- Advertisement -

The potential strike could impact about 79 bus routes serving almost 1,000 students statewide, said Rhode Island Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente, not including routes contracted by individual districts. “While RIDE is not directly involved in this private dispute, we urge all parties involved to continue to come to the table to work out an agreement that is mutually satisfactory to management and workers and will allow Rhode Island students to get to school and continue learning, especially in the wake of such a disruptive time in education,” Morente said.

The bus company has had nine negotiating meetings with SEIU 1199 since June, McMahon said, and has requested the help of a federal mediator who will join negotiations with the union starting next Wednesday.

Currently, First Student bus drivers are guaranteed a 20-hour work week, said Lorene Hamel, who has worked as a First Student bus driver for 10 years. She added the drivers are seeking a guaranteed schedule of at least 30 hours per week.

This schedule “doesn’t generate enough income to support an individual, let alone a family,” Hamel said in a statement.

“While we do not do this work to become rich, we deserve to make livable wages,” Hamel said. “We do not take the decision to go on strike lightly, but our children deserve consistent schedules and the best possible experience getting to and from school and as First Student has a responsibility to make that a reality.”

Mike McDermott, a bus driver in Cranston, voiced similar concerns.

“The kids are our number one priority, and it’s on First Student to make sure that they have the best bus riding experience possible, starting with having enough drivers to get them back and forth to school each day,” McDermott said. “Workers deserve respect and the ability to support ourselves and our families while providing a service that’s essential for our communities.”

Concerns over scheduling, pay and exposure to COVID-19 have led many employees to leave the field, the union says, contributing to a nationwide bus driver shortage.

“Lack of staffing results in districts having to split up bus runs and double up the amount of children on each bus, which both compromises safety and impacts schedules,” the union said in a statement. “Buses often arrive late, which is disruptive for all children, especially those with developmental disabilities.”

(UPDATE: Comment from First Student added in 3rd, 4th and 5th paragraphs)

(UPDATE: Comment from Rhode Island Department of Education spokesperson added in 5th and 6th paragraphs)

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.