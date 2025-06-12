3 insurers fined $1M for COVID-19 cost-sharing violations

Updated at 6:15 p.m.

By
THE R.I. OFFICE of the Health Insurance Commissioner on Thursday fined three health insurers a total of $1.03 million for violating state laws that required the waiver of cost-sharing for COVID-19-related services during the pandemic. Pictured is the R.I. Statehouse. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner on Thursday fined three health insurers a total of $1.03 million for violating state laws that required the waiver of cost-sharing for COVID-19-related services.  During its monitoring of insurer compliance, OHIC determined that UnitedHealthcare of New England, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

