PROVIDENCE – Three men have been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to steal and sell catalytic converters, Acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Tuesday. Kuron Mitchell, 25, of Newport, Alberto Rivera, 25, of Cranston, and Luis Aceituno, 27, of Providence, were each charged with interstate transportation

Kuron Mitchell, 25, of Newport, Alberto Rivera, 25, of Cranston, and Luis Aceituno, 27, of Providence, were each charged with interstate transportation of stolen property in excess of $5,000 and conspiracy to commit the same. Additionally, Aceituno is charged with filing false tax returns.

According to charging documents, the Cranston Police Department began tracking patterns surrounding the thefts of catalytic converters in January 2022. A criminal group was later identified as allegedly being responsible for more than 7,000 stolen catalytic converters in southern New England and in Greater Boston, valued at more than $2.4 million.

It is alleged that many of the stolen catalytic converters were sold to a Providence company [identified in court documents as Company 1] that recycles catalytic converters. Depending on the model and type of precious metal component, the average scrap price for catalytic converters ranged from $300 to $1,500.

From at least January 2021 until November 2022, Rivera, Aceituno, Mitchell and others canvassed neighborhoods and parking lots in search of unoccupied vehicles from which they could steal catalytic converters, according to court documents. Working in groups, they allegedly targeted vehicles in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, cut off the catalytic converters, and sold many of them to Company 1.

The FBI conducted an analysis of Company 1’s databases seized during a court-authorized search of the business in February 2023. That information and a review of a database maintained by the Rhode Island Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Identification, revealed that from 2021 to 2022, Rivera allegedly sold 19 catalytic converters and received $7,100; and Aceituno allegedly sold 2128 catalytic converters to Company 1 and received $699,735.

Aceituno appeared in U.S. District Court on Monday and was released on unsecured bond; Mitchell appeared in U.S. District on April 25, 2024, and was ordered released to home detention with GPS monitoring; Rivera is currently detained on charges unrelated to this matter.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Paul F. Daly Jr., and Julie M. White.