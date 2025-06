Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Bristol County Savings Bank employees volunteer to organize and sort books at the nonprofit Books Are Wings in Pawtucket. The work was part of the Taunton-based financial institution’s BCSB CARES: 2025 Employee Volunteer Day on June 9, in which more than 300 bank employees gave their time to 18 different organizations across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. The Bristol County Savings Charitable Foundation has awarded $33.6 million to 630 organizations since the foundation launched in 1996.