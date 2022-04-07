4 finalists named for new RIDOH lab building

PROVIDENCE – Four finalists have emerged to build a new facility for R.I. Department of Health research laboratories, the state announced Thursday.

R.I. Commerce Corp. issued a request for proposals on Nov. 1, 2021, seeking organizations qualified to develop and build the lab for the department, as well as additional lab space. The request said that parties could propose the project on a site they already control or a site within the I-195 Redevelopment District, Lot 3 of Parcel 25.

The four finalists selected are:

Ancora, GRE : proposing in Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District.

: proposing in Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District. Pebb Capital , Lincoln Property Co.: proposing 33-51 Bassett St./174 Clifford St.

, Lincoln Property Co.: proposing 33-51 Bassett St./174 Clifford St. Related Beal LLC, Boston Andes Capital LLC : proposing in Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District.

: proposing in Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District. Wexford Science & Technology: proposing in Providence’s I-195 Redevelopment District.

“As we emerge from the current pandemic, it is so important that we make strategic investments in both the near-term recovery and the long-term economic and public health of the state,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “Today’s news brings us one step closer to catalyzing this significant economic development opportunity and advance the state’s important public health goals.”

The finalists will now need to provide additional information and responses by May 5. A developer is expected to be named this summer.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission voted on Oct. 20, 2021, to approve a resolution regarding Lot 3 of Parcel 25, which is currently a parking lot next to the Wexford Science & Technology Building that’s anchored by the Cambridge Innovation Center Providence coworking space, to designate the site for a future 80,000-square-foot building for the R.I. Department of Health.

The health department already has its eye on the site, having presented a proposal to the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission last October.