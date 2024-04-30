4 Florida men convicted for fraudulent use of stolen personal identities

PROVIDENCE – Four Florida men were convicted for their role in a conspiracy that used stolen personal identifying information to defraud banks of more than $4.8 million and fraudulently obtain benefits and payments from federal and state agencies in multiple jurisdictions, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha and R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday. James Legerme, 33, of Sunrise, Fla., and Allen Bien-Aime, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., each pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in U.S. District Court Thursday. Miramar, Fla., residents Junior Mertile, 35, and Tony Mertile, 33, each pleaded guilty on April 12 to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. All four men admitted that they participated in a conspiracy that used stolen personal identities to obtain debit and credit cards. The identities were also used to open bank accounts to receive, deposit and transfer fraudulently obtained government benefits and payments, submit fraudulent applications to multiple state unemployment agencies, including the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, for pandemic-related benefits and to submit fraudulent applications to federal and state agencies to obtain tax refunds, stimulus payments and disaster relief funds. The defendants each agreed to forfeit $1.2 million that constitutes proceeds of the conspiracy, according to court documents. They also agreed to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Rolex watches and assorted jewelry, and more than $1.1 million in cash seized from the residences of Tony Mertile, Junior Mertile and Legerme at the time of their arrests. Each defendant also agreed they are liable for $4.8 million in restitution to be paid to agencies and financial intuitions that were defrauded. Junior Mertile and Tony Mertile are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26. Legerme and Bien-Aime are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.