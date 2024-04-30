4 Florida men convicted for fraudulent use of stolen personal identities

By
-
FOUR FLORIDA MEN were convicted in U.S. District Court Tuesday for their role in a conspiracy that used stolen personal identifying information to defraud banks of more than $4.8 million and fraudulently obtain benefits and payments from federal and state agencies in multiple jurisdictions. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT

PROVIDENCE – Four Florida men were convicted for their role in a conspiracy that used stolen personal identifying information to defraud banks of more than $4.8 million and fraudulently obtain benefits and payments from federal and state agencies in multiple jurisdictions, U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha and R.I. Attorney

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR