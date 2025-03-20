4 Florida men sentenced for roles in $4.8M CARES Act fraud scheme

PROVIDENCE – Four Florida men who were convicted
for their involvement for executing one of the largest Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act program fraud schemes in the country, including in Rhode Island, were formally sentenced to federal prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Sara M. Bloom on Thursday announced that Tony Mertile, 33, of Miramar, Fla.; Junior Mertile, 35, of Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Allen Bien-Aime, 33, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and James Legerme, 33, of Sunrise, Fla.; were given significant sentences for their crimes of defrauding various federally funded programs of more than $4.8 million. Tony Mertile was given the stiffest sentence as the leader of the conspiracy, going to prison for 72 months. Junior Mertile, meanwhile, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison.
Bien-Aime and Legerme were each given a 48-month prison term. All four defendants will have three years of supervised release after their time in prison, Bloom said.
Bloom said the schemes involved obtaining and using stolen personal identifying information to submit false applications to multiple state unemployment agencies. Among those agencies was the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, Bloom said. All four men admitted that they participated in a conspiracy that used stolen personal identities to obtain debit and credit cards.
The four defendants, Bloom said, used false information to submit fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loans and U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for pandemic-related benefits made available under the CARES Act. Additionally, the four defendants submitted false applications using other peoples’ names to state and federal officers to obtain tax funds, stimulus payments and disaster relief funds, Bloom said.
The defendants each agreed to forfeit $1.2 million that constitutes proceeds of the conspiracy, Bloom said, as well as forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Rolex watches and have their residences seized. Each defendant also agreed they are liable for $4.8 million in restitution to be paid to agencies and financial intuitions that were defrauded.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.