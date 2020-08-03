4 home health groups honored for quality of care

PROVIDENCE – Four area home health care organizations have been honored by Strategic Healthcare Programs, a California-based performance improvement company.

HopeHealth Visiting Nurse in Lincoln, Cedar Home Health, LLC in Cranston, Chartercare Home Health Services in Providence and Community VNA in Attleboro all received a superior performer designation in Strategic Healthcare Programs’ 2019 Home Health Patient Satisfaction

Survey.

Agencies’ Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems ratings, which provide information on quality of care, are used to determine award winners.

“Our compassionate team of nurses, therapists, aides and social workers are committed to providing personalized, quality care for their patients, which is evident in their improved health outcomes,” said HopeHealth President & CEO, Dianna Franchitto. “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are honored to be recognized with this distinction.”