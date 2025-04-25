$4M series A funding helps Lenoss Medical complete 150th OsteoPearl spinal implant

By
-
LOCAL ­SUPPORT: Dom Messerli, founder and CEO of Lenoss Medical, says the company has been fortunate amid the federal funding freeze on grants to receive financial support through state grants and local investors to aid in the development of its OsteoPearl implant for spinal fractures.  PBN PHOTO/­RUPERT WHITELEY
LOCAL ­SUPPORT: Dom Messerli, founder and CEO of Lenoss Medical, says the company has been fortunate amid the federal funding freeze on grants to receive financial support through state grants and local investors to aid in the development of its OsteoPearl implant for spinal fractures.  PBN PHOTO/­RUPERT WHITELEY

Lenoss Medical just hit a major milestone thanks to $4 million raised in series A funding. In March, the Bristol-based life sciences company marked the completion of its 150th OsteoPearl spinal implant procedure, with more than half of those surgeries taking place within the last six months. More physicians now than ever are using the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare

Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display