5% hotel tax collection in March plummets over 50% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the state 5% hotel tax in March declined 50.7% year over year to $562,853, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Tuesday.

The decline in collection coincided with the economic shutdown in the state due to COVID-19, which largely took effect in mid-March.

A majority of the collection came from traditional hotels ($520,730), while the remainder ($42,123) came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Allocations to regional tourism districts for the month totaled $208,631, a 46% decline from one year prior. The largest decline year over year in collections for a regional tourism district was for the Convention Authority of Providence, which had a 67.6% decline year over year to $39,674.

Municipality allocations of the 5% hotel tax declined 49% year over year to $132,806. Providence was the most nominally impacted municipality, with collections declining $56,379 year over year to $25,155.

Fiscal year to date in March, collection of the tax totaled $16 million, a 0.3% increase from collections by March of 2019.

The Department of Revenue also released figures for February’s 5% hotel tax Tuesday. Collection of the tax in February declined 5.3% year over year to $947,887.