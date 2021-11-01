5% hotel tax collection jumps 70.9% Y/Y in Aug.

PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in August increased 70.9% year over year to $3.8 million, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Monday.

The figures reflect a partial rebound for the hospitality industry after being decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total, just under $3.7 million came from traditional hotels and $180,321 came from hosting platforms and room resellers.

Tourism districts in the state were allocated $1.6 million of the tax collection for the month. Of all tourism districts in the state, Aquidneck Island was allocated the largest amount of the tax at $799,399.

Municipalities were allocated $935,226 of the tax in August, with the largest allocation going to Newport at $314,039. Newport also had the largest year-over-year growth in allocation of the tax, rising $134,162 from one year prior.

R.I. Commerce Corp. was allocated $975,520 of the tax in August.

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau was allocated $331,270 of the tax for the month.

Fiscal year to date, collection of the 5% hotel tax in August totaled $7.9 million, a rise of 79.5% from collection totals at that time one year prior.