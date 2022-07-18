5 R.I. landlords sued for lead poisoning violations

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Monday filed lawsuits against five Rhode Island landlords for failing to properly respond to lead poisoning cases involving children.

Landlords Kathleen Decosta, Francisco Pires, Fatima C. Araujo, Hoa Thi Trinh and Dionicia Gonzalez are accused of failing to remediate lead violations identified by the Rhode Island Department of Health.

The lawsuits seek court orders to remediate lead hazards, provide tenants adequate alternative housing during remediation and penalties of up to $5,000 per day.

“Landlords who prioritize profits over the health of children and the risk of lead poisoning will find themselves facing a strong response from our office,” Neronha said. “The allegations against the defendants here, and against those in other cases we have brought, are that a landlord was notified multiple times that there is a lead hazard on their property, that a child living there was lead poisoned, and that they did nothing about it. These circumstances are unacceptable, the health consequences are serious and strong action by this office is warranted.”

Decosta owns a three-unit, multifamily home on Bull Street in Newport. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation.



Pires owns a multifamily home on Lincoln Avenue in Central Falls. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation.

Araujo owns a two-unit, multifamily home on Chalkstone Avenue in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of children living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation.

Trinh owns a three-unit, multifamily home on Curtis Street in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation.

Gonzalez owns a two-unit, multifamily home on Rosedale Street in Providence. Following the lead poisoning of a child living in one of the apartment units, a RIDOH inspection revealed lead hazards in multiple locations inside and outside of the building. The defendant has failed to remediate the hazards following two 30-day notices of violation.

The attorney general has filed 17 lawsuits since last fall against landlords who have failed to fully address alleged lead violations on their properties.

