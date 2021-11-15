5-story apartment building planned for site of 2020 Providence murder

PROVIDENCE – A vacant, run-down restaurant property that’s been deemed a magnet for crime by the city councilor representing the area – citing the alleged 2020 break-in and murder of a 50-year-old woman – will soon be demolished and replaced with a new apartment building if a local developer’s plans are successful.

The Providence City Plan Commission is holding a public meeting on Tuesday around 5 p.m. to discuss an application from Strive Realty and property owner Citadel Properties LLC for master plan approval on the construction of a new 5-story, mixed-use apartment building at 663 Admiral St. The existing property in the Wanskuck section of the city, a two-story building last operating as a restaurant called Joe’s Sandwich Shop, is being demolished by the owner, according to city officials.

The applicant is requesting master plan approval to construct the five-story, mixed-use building with commercial space on the ground floor, with 45 apartment units on the upper floors, according to public documents provided by the commission.

Strive Realty, which is also behind the ongoing redevelopment of an old mill on Atwells Avenue into 56 residential units called the “Strive Lofts,” is requesting permission from the Providence City Plan Commission to go over the 4 stories and 45 feet height by right limitations for properties in the C-1 zoned area of the city. The new 5-story Admiral Street building would be 60 feet tall, according to public records.

Plans for the development include 32 parking spaces for automobiles, while the C-1 zone would require 43 for an apartment building of this size, requiring another proposed exemption by the Providence City Plan Commission.

Providence Ward 14 Councilor David Salvatore recently called the proposed redevelopment of the Admiral Street property a step toward improving public safety in the area, citing a murder that took place there on June 25. Mai Jweinat, 50, who was the owner of the property and previously operated a restaurant there, went there to pick up some items in the building, when police said she encountered a homeless burglar who then killed her, only for her children to arrive and get assaulted by the suspect as well. Isaiah Araujo, 20, of Providence, was later arrested and eventually was charged with murder, according to Providence police.

“The building has fallen into disrepair, becoming a hotspot for crime and dangerous behavior including a homicide last year,” Salvatore said recently, in a statement to constituents pledging to keep a close eye on the project. “The redevelopment of 663 Admiral Street is a keystone in improving the quality of life and public safety on Admiral Street and in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Staff from the Providence Department of Planning and Development recommended that the commission seek more information about the developer’s plans for parking lot traffic circulation and vehicle access, before allowing any adjustments to the zoning requirements.

Department staff also asked the Providence City Plan Commission to require the developer to provide details about how they approach “management of resident behavior,” in order to “curb the effects of students” on families who live in the neighborhood. The property is located near Providence College.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com.