$5M insurer-funded behavioral health program opens application period

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofits that are working to help Rhode Islanders with behavioral health needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic now have a chance to apply for grants from a specially designated fund.

Applications for the COVID-19 Behavioral Health Fund, a $5 million program at the Rhode Island Foundation, are now available. Completed applications will be accepted on April 17 and May 15.

Nonprofits awarded a grant will receive between $25,000 and $250,000.

Money in the fund is intended to go to groups that are operating programs that address a local need related to the coronavirus outbreak, are struggling to continue to offer behavioral health care, or are providing behavioral health care to underserved communities that have significant behavioral health needs.

Four of the state’s major insurers provided the funding for the program after a state compliance review by the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner found violations in each company’s handling of some behavioral health coverage. Investigators reviewed cases from 2014 to 2016, finding various noncompliant practices in the way the insurers covered behavioral health care.

As a result, they were directed to contribute money to the behavioral health fund, which includes $2 million paid by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island in 2018.

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. and UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc. together paid $2.85 million, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island contributed $330,000 and $150,000 came from Tufts Health Plan.

“We look forward to working with the Rhode Island Foundation to put funding in the hands of organizations who have a track record of meeting the needs of communities that are underserved by behavioral health supports or are disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Health Insurance Commissioner Marie L. Ganim.

The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is April 17. To apply, visit rifoundation.org/grant/covid-19-behavioral-health-fund-grants.