6 R.I. senior living communities earn ‘best’ U.S. News & World Report rankings

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island senior living communities have received recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living 2023 rankings.

U.S. News analyzed survey data from senior living communities in the state, looking at resident and family member satisfaction, value, caregiving, dining quality and more. Based on these results, they determined the “best” communities for the various levels of senior living: independent living or senior community living; assisted living; custodial care; skilled nursing care; short-term care/rehabilitation; and memory care.

Brightview Commons in South Kingstown earned best independent living, best assisted living, and best memory care recognition in the survey. East Side in Providence was recognized for best assisted living and best memory care, while Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton was awarded best independent living and best assisted living rankings.

Capitol Ridge at Providence received a best memory care recognition, while Blackstone in Providence and Brookdale Centre of New England in Coventry were recognized for best assisted living.

For this year’s rating, U.S. News analyzed survey data from more than 250,000 residents and their family members at nearly 4,000 senior living communities nationwide.

“Our team is committed to keeping our residents connected to who and what matters most through outstanding care and experiences,” said Tristi Delaroca, executive director of Capitol Ridge. “Exceeding expectations every day is what we strive for, so it’s incredibly exciting to have our dedication recognized by an industry leader like U.S. News.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.