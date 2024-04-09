7 local colleges among U.S. News’ best graduate schools

PROVIDENCE – Seven local colleges were listed as being among the top graduate schools across the country, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings released Tuesday.
The national publication said it evaluated business, education, fine arts, health, law, library studies, nursing, public affairs, science, social sciences and humanities graduate programs offered by hundreds of higher-education institutions across the U.S. The rankings were done in four program areas – business, education, law and nursing.
The University of Rhode Island had the highest rank of all local schools in all categories that U.S. News & World Report reviewed. URI was ranked No. 48 for best master’s programs offered within nursing. URI was also ranked No. 66 for best schools offering a Doctor of Nursing practice; No. 130 for best overall education school; and No. 133 for best part-time MBA programs offered.
The University of Massachusetts School of Law – part of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth – and Roger Williams University School of Law were noted in a combined 13 rankings within the law category by U.S. News & World Report. UMass Law was ranked No. 161 overall for best law schools while RWU Law was ranked No. 172.
Providence College was ranked No. 110 by U.S. News & World Report in the best part-time MBA category, while Bryant University was ranked No. 191. Bryant was also ranked No. 115-124 for best overall business school.
UMass Dartmouth was tied with Massachusetts General Health Institute of Health Professions at No. 76 for best schools offering a Doctor of Nursing practice and No. 48 for best overall education schools. Johnson & Wales University was ranked No. 237-255 for best overall education schools.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.