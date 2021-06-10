72 recognized in PBN’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program

PROVIDENCE – A health insurer, technology services provider, financial advisory firm and a nonprofit youth-mentoring organization were recognized on Wednesday as the best of the best among a record 72 honorees in Providence Business News’ 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.

The 16th annual awards program was held virtually for the second-straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Honorees were judged based on progressive human resources policies and information on employee satisfaction from surveys compiled by Best Companies Group. Each company and organization were announced by rank in four categories based on employee count – Small, Midsize, Large and Enterprise, based on the companies’ employee counts in the region.

The No. 1 companies in each of the four categories are:

Enterprise (500 or more employees) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Large Companies (150-499 employees) – Rite-Solutions Inc.

Midsize Companies (50-149 employees) – Edward Jones

Small Companies (15-49 employees) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Edward Jones is a repeat winner in the midsize category and one of three companies recognized in each of the program’s 16 years. The other two are Embrace Home Loans Inc. and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP.

The virtual event, co-hosted by Peter Burke, president and co-founder of Best Companies Group, featured spirit photos and videos submitted by honorees. Approximately 250 people registered for the event.

Additionally, PBN awarded six companies special gifts donated by Pranzi Catering and Events for the amount of spirit they displayed in the submitted photos and videos. They are Carey, Richmond & Viking Insurance; Custom Computer Specialists Inc.; Crossroads Rhode Island; New England Construction; Performance Physical Therapy and The Town Dock.

A special section highlighting each of the 72 honorees will be part of the June 11-24 print and digital editions of PBN, available Friday.

Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP, Insperity and Navigant Credit Union were the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2021 Best Places to Work Awards program.