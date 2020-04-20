8 Amos House residents test positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE – Eight residents of the Amos House emergency shelter who tested positive for COVID-19 have been moved to the Wyndham Hotel in Warwick, which has opened up about 200 rooms for homeless people who have contracted the virus.

Tests were performed on 10 staff members and 40 residents last week, after Amos House got word that one of its residents staying at the facility at 460 Pine St., Providence, tested positive for COVID-19.

Test results for all staff members were negative, 27 residents’ tests were negative, and results are pending for another five residents.

Residents who did test positive were not experiencing symptoms, according to Amos House.

The nonprofit, which provides temporary and long-term housing for the homeless, as well as for people in recovery, says it is working with the R.I. Department of Health to track down people who recently came into contact with the infected residents.

Commercial-grade cleaning has also taken place at the Pine Street facility.

“Following the recent news of the widespread testing and high number of asymptomatic positives found at the Pine Street Inn in Boston, we knew that this was a possibility,” said Amos House CEO Eileen Hayes. “Shelter guests are particularly susceptible to this highly contagious virus due to the congregant living situation. While we are obviously disappointed by this news and worried about our guests, we are also glad to have this knowledge so that we can prevent further spread and ensure that they receive high-quality care should they become symptomatic.”