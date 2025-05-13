8 R.I. affordable housing projects receive $3.5M in community block grants

THE R.I. DEPARTMENT of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday that eight affordable housing development projects across the state are receiving more than $3.5 million in community development block grants.

PROVIDENCE – More than $3.5 million in community development block grants were awarded to various housing projects across Rhode Island in what state officials on Tuesday call its largest-ever, single-year investment in affordable housing. Both the R.I. Department of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee say the money, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing

