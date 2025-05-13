8 R.I. affordable housing projects receive $3.5M in community block grants

PROVIDENCE – More than $3.5 million in community development block grants were awarded to various housing projects across Rhode Island in what state officials on Tuesday call its largest-ever, single-year investment in affordable housing.
Both the R.I. Department of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee say the money, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, will support the creation of 941 affordable units in eight total projects within six cities and towns across the state. The Department of Housing works in close partnership with municipalities throughout the state to assess local housing needs, review project proposals, and support implementation, state officials say, ensuring that funded initiatives align with both state housing goals and community priorities.
Six projects each are receiving $500,000, three of them being in Central Falls – Housing Authority Elevators, Forand Manor and Wilfred, and 42 Washington. The housing authority bathroom project in Jamestown, the West House II project in Middletown and the Ade Bethune House project in Portsmouth are also each receiving a half-million dollars for their respective initiatives, the state says.
Burrillville’s Foster Street revitalization project is getting $351,000, while the Benjamin Church Manor project in Bristol is receiving $197,809, the state says.
“These … investments expand access to safe, affordable homes – helping us build stronger, more vibrant communities across Rhode Island.” McKee said in a statement. “During Affordable Housing Month, we reaffirm our commitment to making meaningful, long-term investments in housing and delivering real results for Rhode Islanders.”
