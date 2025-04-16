9 LEAs receive $2M in state grants to support CTE programming

By
-
NINE LOCAL EDUCATION AGENCIES received $2 million in state grants to support career and technical education programming.

PROVIDENCE – Nine local education agencies will receive $2 million in total state grants to expand career and technical education programs at those schools. State elected officials and the R.I. Department of Education announced that the grants are from the department’s CTE for All program. The program helps increase access to workforce training in emerging

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Investing Wisely: Enhancing Efficiency & Value Through Sustainable Operations

Amgen is using its innovative capabilities to combat climate change and preserve natural resources through…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR