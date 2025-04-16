9 LEAs receive $2M in state grants to support CTE programming

PROVIDENCE – Nine local education agencies will receive $2 million in total state grants to expand career and technical education programs at those schools.
State elected officials and the R.I. Department of Education announced that the grants are from the department’s CTE for All program. The program helps increase access to workforce training in emerging career and technical fields where no active CTE programs currently exist.
The entities were chosen from 16 applicants. Each program is supported through partnerships with Brown University, the Community College of Rhode Island, New England Institute of Technology, University of Rhode Island, and multiple employers, nonprofits and industry groups, RIDE said.
The LEAs that received funding, their amounts and what the funds will be used for are:
- Foster-Glocester - CTE Greenovation Lab: $472,151 for state-of-the-art facility focusing on green construction careers
- Providence Public School District’s Juanita Sanchez Education Complex, MRI Technician Program: $435,710 to help prepare students for careers in medical imaging, serving students in partnership with Brown University Health and CCRI
- Westerly/Lincoln Aviation Program: $408,719 to help offer pathways to become licensed private or unmanned aircraft pilots
- The Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center – Veterinary Careers: $250,000 to help prepare students for certification as veterinary assistants/technicians
- Narragansett – Marine Seafood and Tourism: $250,000 for programming that will equip students with the skills and certifications to support Rhode Island’s blue economy
- Warwick – Environmental Science and Energy: $61,420 to focus on clean energy and environmental consulting pathways.
- Cranston-led Consortium: $57,500 for a planning grant to develop regional radiology and respiratory therapy programs across 13 LEAs
- Central Falls – Interpretation and Translation: $42,500 for a program to train students for careers in multilingual communication across critical service sectors
- PPSD’s Hope High School – Production Design: $22,000 for a program introducing students to technical production, audiovisual management and event design