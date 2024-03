Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Now Accepting Applications. Deadline April 3rd. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com.

Registration is now open to celebrate the winners!

Just a week away! Tickets are still available.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Nine municipalities were each awarded funding from the state’s Municipal Public Safety Infrastructure Grant Program that helps finance significant public safety facility infrastructure projects, Gov Daniel J. McKee announced Monday. The matching grant program is funded with $11 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The maximum award

PROVIDENCE

– Nine municipalities were each awarded funding from the state’s

Municipal Public Safety Infrastructure Grant Program that helps finance significant public safety facility infrastructure projects, Gov Daniel J. McKee announced Monday.

The matching grant program is funded with $11 million in State Fiscal Recovery Funds through the American Rescue Plan Act. The maximum award amount is $5 million for regional projects and $1 million for local projects.

An evaluation committee awarded the funding based on project readiness, including the availability of local funds to satisfy the matching requirement and anticipated start and completion dates.

"Investing in Rhode Island's public safety starts by addressing the infrastructure that police, fire and EMS units need to protect our state," McKee said.

"I'm grateful to our partners in the General Assembly and the federal government for recognizing the importance of funding these local projects, so that we can support the brave men and women who keep Rhode Islanders safe."

Those receiving funding include:

East Providence, $960,000 toward renovating the East Providence Police Station, including a reallocation of existing space to better meet the needs of a modern police department.

Foster, $1 million of construct a new Foster Public Safety Complex.

Glocester, $3.5 million to upgrade the Glocester Police Station to include a regional emergency operations center to serve as a regional hub for Northern Rhode Island.

Middletown, $462,434 to replace the HVAC system and the dispatch consoles at the Middletown Police Station, as well as provide two new radio repeaters to create back-up regional public safety communications capability.

Narragansett, $952,950 to expand and renovate the Narragansett Fire-Emergency Medical Services Station on Point Judith Road.

North Smithfield, $1 million to upgrade the North Smithfield Police Station, including roof replacement and repairs to the façade.

Providence, $770,000 to help refurbish the Providence Public Safety Complex through various improvements, including a new roof, updated interior finishes, and exterior repairs.

Smithfield, $1 million to construct a new North End Fire Station that will feature three apparatus bays and crew quarters.

South Kingstown, $1 million to construct a new Perryville Emergency Medical Services Station that will feature two bays to accommodate an ambulance and quick response vehicle and crew quarters.