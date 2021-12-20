$904K federal grant to support CareLink’s Alzheimer’s program

EAST PROVIDENCE – New supports and treatment programs for Rhode Islanders living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers are soon to be developed thanks to a three-year, $904,153 federal grant.

The money, awarded to CareLink Inc., a nonprofit health care network that serves adults with multiple health issues, is an Alzheimer’s Disease Program Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

With the funding, CareLink says it plans to connect patients and caregivers with resources, educate caregivers, offer case management and provide additional training for a team of occupational and speech therapists.

Some of the services will be developed in partnership with other Rhode Island organizations.

“Investing in our staff development will further amplify their skill set in the field of Alzheimer’s and dementia care, providing them with a higher level of knowledge and expertise to work with older adults,” said Dr. Chris Gadbois, CareLink’s CEO. “We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with other medical and service providers in creating a network-based system of specialized care to make a difference in the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.”

The program aims to support people with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementias who live alone or with a caregiver, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are at a greater risk for developing dementia, and people who live in diverse communities where access to health care is limited due to language or financial barriers.

“CareLink is the ideal organization to receive this funding support to organize, develop and expand services for Rhode Islanders living with cognitive symptoms,” said Dr. Gary Epstein-Lubow, the grant’s medical consultant.

Epstein-Lubow is also an associate professor of psychiatry, human behavior and medical science at Brown University.

“I am excited to see the results of initial planning between CareLink, the Administration for Community Living, and the National Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center to ensure a successful implementation of the new services and to build long-term sustainability for this level of care beyond the life of the grant,” he said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.