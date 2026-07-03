A ripple effect from charter freeze?

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CHIARA DELTITO-SHARROTT, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Charter Public Schools, says the moratorium on charter schools will hurt the state's ablility to attract and retain a skilled workforce. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
CHIARA DELTITO-SHARROTT, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Charter Public Schools, says the moratorium on charter schools will hurt the state's ablility to attract and retain a skilled workforce. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

A new three-year charter school moratorium in Rhode Island is raising concerns that it could weaken workforce competitiveness and limit options for families. The measure, signed on June 18 by Gov. Daniel J. McKee, halts new charter schools and prevents expansions of existing charters for three years. It also permanently reduces the statewide cap from

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