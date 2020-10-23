A routing interest: Planned downtown busing overhaul pits riders, other groups against RIDOT

PARK CONCERNS: Sharon Steele, president of the Jewelry District Association, stands in front of the proposed site for the Dyer Street bus hub. She’s an opponent of the Providence Multi-Hub Bus System, in part because she believes that people waiting for buses at the Dyer Street hub would spill into the nearby waterfront park, diminishing the park’s intended use. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
The ghosts of past public-transit plans have found their final resting place in a cardboard box in the office of Rhode Island Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian. The box is filled with more than a dozen reports and proposals – elaborate renderings, black-and-white laminated binders of detailed analysis and oversized architectural maps. The earliest…

