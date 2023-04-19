PROVIDENCE – By 2045, AAA Northeast intends to reach net-zero carbon emissions, the roadside assistance company announced on Tuesday.

The company outlined this goal as the leading factor in its first Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

To achieve this shift away from carbon emissions, AAA Northeast plans to eliminate all diesel-powered vehicles by 2024; only purchase electric vehicles for its light service by 2030 and use 100% renewable energy by 2035.

In 2022, the company reached its 50% target of eliminating diesel-powered vehicles from its fleet, according to the report, and updated its Warwick facility to run on solar power.

“AAA Northeast’s responsibility is to our members, the motoring public and to the communities in which we live and work,” John Galvin, CEO of AAA Northeast, said in a statement. “Our first ESG report communicates our progress to date on key ESG-related priorities and our ambitions for the future,” Galvin continued, adding that the company plans to “evolve to meet the needs of our members, employees, and communities to have a positive environmental and societal impact.”

Headquartered in Providence, AAA Northeast has more than 3,300 employees and more than 100 locations.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.