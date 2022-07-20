AARP Rhode Island awards $44K in community challenge grants

PROVIDENCE – AARP Rhode Island announced June 29 that it has awarded $44,852 to four local organizations in Community Challenge grants to help the nonprofits implement programs to make their respective communities more livable.

The projects include improving public places, transportation, housing, diversity and inclusion, digital access and civic engagement, with an emphasis on addressing needs for adults ages 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Rhode Island has awarded nine grants and $120,993 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the Ocean State.

The organizations that received funding, their amounts and what the money will be used for are:

Groundwork Rhode Island – $14,000 to transform underutilized green space in Central Falls into a place for all residents, including installing seating and tables for dominoes and chess.

