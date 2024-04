Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – Former Lt. Gov. Elizabeth Howlett has been named state president of AARP Rhode Island, the nonprofit organization announced Tuesday. Howlett succeeds Marcus Mitchell, whose term expired at the end of 2023. Mitchell took over the volunteer position in December 2021. “We are delighted that Elizabeth has stepped into this key volunteer leadership position,”

“We are delighted that Elizabeth has stepped into this key volunteer leadership position,” AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor said. “Her experience, her expertise, her distinguished leadership history, and her passion for our mission make her an outstanding choice.”

Howlett has had a lengthy career in policy and program development, with a particular focus on health and on quality of life for older adults. After working in health care financing and consulting early in her career, she entered public service, serving 10 years as a state senator and, subsequently, two terms as lieutenant governor of Rhode Island.

Former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo appointed Howlett as secretary of health and human services in 2015. Following that role, Howlett supported programming that developed health policy and advocacy at The Milbank Memorial Fund and consulted with Rhode Island organizations as they developed strategic plans and worked to strengthen their administration and programming.

In the spring of 2020, Howlett joined the University of Rhode Island as director of the Academic Health Collaborative, focusing on the expansion of inter-professional education and collaborative research across the College of Nursing, College of Health Sciences and College of Pharmacy. She recently retired as director of special projects for the provost at URI, with responsibility for the development and implementation of new initiatives.

Howlett is a graduate of Brown University and earned an MBA in health care management from Boston University.

“I am pleased and honored to take on the role of volunteer state president for AARP Rhode Island,” Howlett said. “I am excited to continue Rhode Island’s progress in many of the areas that AARP Rhode Island has prioritized

improving housing options, building a future of economic security, strengthening our livable communities – and accomplishing these goals with the support of a group I am proud to be a part of, AARP volunteers.”